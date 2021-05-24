MLAs sworn in as first session of 15th Kerala Assembly begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 May 2021 20:59 IST

The 14-day first session of the 15th Kerala Assembly began on Monday with the swearing-in of 136 newly elected legislators as Member of Legislative Assembly before pro-tem Speaker P.T.A. Rahim.

Immediately after the House convened at 9 a.m. with the national anthem, Legislature Secretary S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair informed the House the appointment of pro-tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the decision to convene the newly constituted Assembly as advised by the Cabinet.

Following this, the Chair read the procedures for the swearing-in. Abdul Hameed Master, IUML legislator from Vallikunnu, was the first to be called in by the Legislature Secretary to be sworn in as MLA.

Advertising

Advertising

Abid Hussain Thangal (IUML), Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil followed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the 132nd to take oath and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan 107th. CPI(M) legislator from Attingal O.S. Ambika was the first to be sworn in from among the 11 women legislators. K.K. Rema, elected from Vadakara, came with a badge of her slain husband and Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T.P. Chandrasekharan’s photograph.

A.K.M. Ashraf from Manjeshwaram took oath in Kannada, V. Raja from Devikulam in Tamil. Mani C. Kappan and Mathew Kuzhalnadan took oath in English.

Congress legislators M. Vincent and K. Babu could not take oath due to COVID-19 and Minister for Sports and Railways V. Abdurahiman was indisposed.

Seats were rearranged in the House to ensure physical distancing as the session is being held amidst a Statewide lockdown to curb the pandemic.

The Chief Minister is seated first in the treasury bench, followed by LSG Minister M.V. Govindan Master, and Revenue Minister K. Rajan. The Leader of the Opposition is in the first seat after the Deputy Speaker followed by K. Kunhalikutty of the IUML and leaders of UDF coalition partners.

Earlier, Mr. Vijayan, who is celebrating his 76th birthday, was greeted by the legislators on his arrival.