MLAs, officials visit Southern Naval Command

They will travel on board frontline warships for a Day at Sea to experience operations of the Navy

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 21:29 IST

Over a dozen MLAs and State government officials visited premier training facilities of the Southern Naval Command on Thursday. They also visited the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was commissioned in September.

On Friday, they will travel on board frontline warships for a Day at Sea to witness and experience the operations of the Navy. Various combat drills, air operations, joint manoeuvres, and other aspects of maritime operations will be demonstrated. The interaction will go a long way towards strengthening the civil-military liaison.

The two-day event is aimed at providing a brief overview of the operations and training aspects of the Indian Navy with emphasis on challenges in the maritime domain, said a Navy release.

