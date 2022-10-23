MLAs light lamps for anti-narcotics campaign

Legislators lit lamps in their constituencies as part of the government’s Statewide ‘No to Drugs’ campaign on Saturday.

MLAs V. Joy, D.K. Murali, V. Sasi, O.S. Ambika, V.K. Prasanth, and K. Ansalan lit lamps at Varkala, Vamanapuram bus station, Chirayinkeezhu railway compound, Ponganadu junction in Attingal, and Sasthamangalam junction.

Awareness classes and the administration of anti-narcotics pledges were organised as part of the campaign. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Aryanad MLA G. Stephen will launch the campaigns at Poovathoor in Nedumangad and Aryanad Junction respectively on Sunday.

A rally will be organised by the State Youth Welfare Board in the city against substance abuse on Sunday. Transport Minister Antony Raju will flag off the rally at Museum Junction. It will conclude near the Martyrs’ Column. A.A. Rahim, MP, will administer the anti-narcotics pledge on the occasion.