MLAs laud Budget allocations

The State Budget has included provision for constructing bridges in place of all causeways across Pampa river in the Ranni Assembly segment, Mr. Raju Abraham, MLA, has said.

According to the MLA, sanction has been accorded to new bridges across the Pampa river at Arayanjilimannu, Mukkom, Kurambanmoozhy, and at Angel Valley. Sanction has also been given for new bridges at Kottangal, Puthoorpady, Vaayalathala, and Kisumam, he said. Mr. Abraham said budgetary provisions have been made for the Taluk Hospital at Ranni, Hospital for Women and Children, Ranni Mini Civil Station, Botanical Garden, Madatharuvi tourism project, Mini Civil Station at Perinad, and for the IHRD College complex at Ayroor.

The Budget has also given sanction for construction of buildings for Ayroor Government HSS, Kadumeenchira Government HSS, Autism Cente at Ayoor, stadium at Pezhumpara, Jundaickal, and Chethackal, agriculture market at Pazhavangady, and for a flyover at Ittiyappara. Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had made a Budget allocation of ₹80 lakh for the proposed sub-treasury building at Thiruvalla.

Chittayam Gopakumar, MLA, said the Budget had made a provision of ₹5.5 crore for an overbridge in Adoor town, ₹2 crore for Revenue Complex, ₹8 crore for Taluk Homoeo Hospital, ₹4.5 crore for Adoor-Mannady Road, and the Adoor fire station, among other projects.