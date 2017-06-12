MLA will not quit, says League

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has rubbished reports that its Manjeswaram MLA P.B. Abdul Razak will quit his Assembly membership to avoid a possible loss of face if the High Court rules against his election.

K. Surendran, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate in Majeswaram, who lost to Mr. Razak by 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections, had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the victory of Mr. Razak, claiming large number of bogus votes.

The IUML leadership said on Monday that the party was confident of a court verdict in its favour. “There’s not truth in the report. It is created by the BJP and its coteries,” said IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed. Party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty too said that the party was confident of winning the case in the High Court. “There is no question of our MLA resigning. The news that the party will ask Mr. Razak to quit his Assembly membership is the creation of the BJP,” said IUML district general secretary K.N.A. Khader.

Even if the BJP proved that a few votes were bogus, it would not lead to a situation of the IUML MLA losing his membership, they said.

The BJP’s claim was that most bogus votes been polled were from panchayats with strong IUML influence, such as Mangalpady, Kumbla, Paivalige, and Manjeswaram.

Will not resign: MLA

Staff Reporter writes from Kasaragod: “The IUML has not discussed in the party forum or in the UDF the reported moves by Mr. Razak to quit the seat,” IUML district secretary M.C. Khamaruddin told mediapersons here. Mr. Razak, who was present at the press meet, said there was no question of him resigning.

“It is a fact that six of the 10 persons whom the BJP nominee had termed dead are alive. The ruckus over the reported moves by Mr. Razak to quit is aimed at misleading the court,” he said.