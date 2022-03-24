MLA to mediate talks at medical college today

Friction between section of teachers, students

Kozhikode

Talks will be held on Friday to sort out the recent friction between a section of teachers and students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

It will be mediated by Thottathil Raveendran, Kozhikode North MLA. The college vice-principal and students’ union representatives are expected to attend the talks, sources said. This follows the mails sent by students to the MLA, and the Directorate of Medical Education.

The students had earlier accused Santhosh Kuriakose, chief warden of the hostels, of assaulting a student while he was sleeping in his room on March 17. The students staged a protest against it, seeking action against the faculty member. Then came reports about an alleged instance of ragging where first-year students were reportedly mentally harassed by their seniors. Seventeen students were kept off from attending classes after a preliminary inquiry.

It was reported on Tuesday that both boys and girls in junior classes were forcibly asked to participate in a DJ party organised by the students’ union by senior students without official permission. Inquiry panels were set up to inquire into the allegations against the faculty and the ragging incident. Police cases were filed against some union members for taking out the protest and for allegedly forcing juniors to attend the cultural event. The union members, however, said there was no force.

Meanwhile, the students took out a token protest on Thursday seeking action against Dr. Kuriakose, claiming that the agitation would be intensified if their demand was not met. The sources said that the inquiry report on the incidents would be out on Friday.