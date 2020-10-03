MLA submits documents to CBI

Anil Akkara had alleged irregularities in the LIFE mission project

Congress MLA Anil Akkara said on Saturday that he had handed over certain crucial documents revealing corruption in the Life Mission Housing Project in Thrissur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Akkara appeared at the CBI office here and handed over the documents to the investigating team probing the alleged irregularities in the project. The agency had registered a first information report based on the complaint filed by him.

The MLA said that he had handed over the details of the communications between the government, and Unitac builders that had won the contract for the construction project along with its sister firm Sane ventures. Mr. Akkara had alleged that the two construction companies had accepted foreign contributions in violation of Section 3 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The officials of the Axis Bank at Thiruvananthapuram also appeared before the investigating officials. They were asked to provide the details of the transactions made through the account of the United Arab Emirates consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the project.