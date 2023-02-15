MLA stages Satyagraha; water supply restored at Kannur medical college hospital

February 15, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - KANNUR

M. Vijin, MLA, who staged an overnight Satyagraha, forced the authorities to restore drinking water supply at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Water supply to the hospital was suspended after seepage was detected in the main water pipeline. Incidentally, a private company had replaced the pipeline for the national highway widening work. On Saturday, the company had assured the medical college authorities that water supply would be suspended only for five hours.

Accordingly, the pipeline was replaced till Pilathara, and water was pumped from the Mathamangalam-Chandapura pump house to the MCH. However, the high-pressure water release through the old pipeline from Pilathara to the MCH resulted in leakages and consequent disruption of water supply.

This caused huge inconvenience to patients and bystanders. Besides, the hospital authorities had to suspend a few surgeries and dialysis.

Mr. Vijin who visited the hospital after learning about the development was assured by the company that the issue would be resolved by 9 p.m. on Monday. However, he later learnt that not much progress had been made in restoring water supply, and he decided to stage a satyagraha until the issue was addressed.

Subsequently, the MCH authorities swung into action. The protest was called off at 3 a.m. on Tuesday after water supply was fully restored.