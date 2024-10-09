ADVERTISEMENT

MLA seeks release of NCESS report on Wayanad landslides

Published - October 09, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the government to expedite steps for the release of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) report concerning the Wayanad landslides.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Mr. Siddique said that following the disaster, a team of experts led by Dr. John Mathai, former scientist at NCESS, conducted an on-site assessment of the affected areas and submitted their findings to the government. However, he added that the details of the report have not yet been disclosed to the public.

The lack of information has left residents uncertain, Mr. Siddique said, adding that clarity on safe habitation zones was crucial for restoring their sense of security. He urged authorities to release the report swiftly to ease public anxiety and facilitate a return to normalcy.

