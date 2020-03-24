MLA seeks better facilities to check epidemic in Kasaragod

Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu, who is on a self-imposed home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has written to the Chief Minister, raising various demands in the context of the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

Maintaining that most samples were being sent for testing to the virology lab in Alappuzha, Mr. Nellikunnu demanded that similar facilities be set up in Kannur and Kasaragod district to immediately identify cases. With more COVID-19 cases being reported in Kasaragod, he stressed the need for deploying more doctors and paramedical staff in the district. He also demanded that the authorities provide additional ambulances and convert the General Hospital into a COVID-19 centre. Mr. Nellikkunnu said the government should take over private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The MLA was livid that certain individuals returning from abroad were disinclined to follow government instructions to prevent the spread of the disease. “They should be put under compulsory isolation for 14 days. Hotels and lodges should be taken over for the purpose,” he said. Mr. Nellikkunnu pointed out that the people of Mogral Puthur panchayat were a worried lot after a resident of Eriyal was diagnosed with COVID-19. He demanded that a separate medical team be deployed in the panchayat. He also suggested the establishment of swab collection centres at all community health centres and primary health centres in the district.

The MLA said the situation in Kasaragod had instilled fear among people. He also stressed the need for improving the existing facilities to prevent further spread of the disease.