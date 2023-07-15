MLA seeks allotment of more Plus Two batches for Wayanad

July 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

A huge disparity between the number of students who have cleared the SSLC exam and the limited number of Plus One seats in the district is a major concern among students, especially those from tribal communities.

As many as 13,362 students have qualified for higher education in the district this year, including 3,643 students in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency, 3,884 in Sulthan Bathery, and 4,085 in Mananthavady, but only 11,050 seats are available for Plus One course even after the the government increased 30% of seats.

T. Siddique, MLA, has brought the matter to the attention of Education Minister V. Sivankutty. Mr. Siddique said the dearth of seats for higher studies was a major challenge faced by students in Wayanad.

As many as 2,831 students, including 2,298 from Scheduled Caste and 533 from Scheduled Tribe communities, qualified for higher studies this year, and most of them prefer humanities for higher studies. However, only 3,185 seats have been allotted for humanities for general and SC/ST students. Moreover, humanities batches are yet to be allotted in higher secondary schools under Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady municipal limits.

Since most students, especially those from tribal communities, were not in a position to go for higher studies in institutions in neighbouring districts, additional batches, instead of additional seats, should be sanctioned in government and aided higher secondary schools in Wayanad, he said.

Mr. Siddique said the Minister had assured him that the issue would be sorted out in a time-bound manner.