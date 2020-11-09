MLA remanded in two-day police custody

The Hosdurg Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court remanded Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin in police custody for two days in connection with the Fashion Gold Jewellery investment scam.
The court will consider the legislator’s bail application on November 11. The prosecution argued that the investigation team had evidence of Mr. Kamaruddin defrauding people of ₹13 crore and hence, he should not be granted bail. The prosecution also demanded a detailed inquiry into how the money received as investment was spent.
Mr. Kamaruddin’s counsel C.K. Sreedharan said that even the complainants had not levelled allegations of criminal offence against the legislator.
Mr. Kamaruddin reiterated that he was not in the know of the scam. He had earlier put the blame on Pookoya Thangal, managing director of Fashion Gold International and the first accused in the case. Mr. Thangal is absconding and the police have issued a lookout notice against him.
