MLA quits as chairman of NH 766 action committee

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, resigned from the post of the chairman of the National Highway 766 Transport Protection Action Committee on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Sulthan Bathery, Mr.Balakrishnan said that he had resigned from the post in protest against the deceptive stances of the Central and Kerala governments on the night traffic ban on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

The recent actions of both the governments showed that they were not in favour of lifting the ban even as the case was reaching its final stage in the Supreme Court, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

An affidavit submitted by the State government in the Supreme Court recently suggested considering alternative roads for the highway.

‘For Kannur airport’

In a ministerial level meeting, it was decided to draft the affidavit in the presence of the MLAs in Wayanad district. But the government submitted the affidavit in the apex court without informing the MLAs, Mr. Balakrishnan said. It was a deceptive step adopted by the CPI(M) to support a Kannur lobby, he alleged.

“As a public representative, I cannot allow closing the highway forever on behalf of the secret agendas of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the sole development of the Kannur International Airport,” he said.