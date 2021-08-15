MLA observes fast against curbs by Karnataka govt.

KASARAGOD

15 August 2021 21:33 IST

A.K.M. Ashraf, Manjeshwar MLA, observed a one-day fast on Independence Day on Sunday in protest against the alleged restrictions by the Karnataka government on travellers from Kerala in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, inaugurated the protest at the Thalappadi border.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashraf accused Karnataka of turning down even the Centre’s suggestion that vaccinated individuals be all allowed to travel to that State without undergoing COVID test. Incidentally, emergency travels alone are permitted from Kerala.

Maintaining that the restrictions should be immediately lifted, the MLA alleged that such decisions were taken with a political motive.

For the record, the Centre had told the Karnataka government that RT-PCR test should not be made mandatory for inter-State travellers who had received two doses of COVID vaccine.