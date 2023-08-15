MLA M.K Muneer admitted to hospital due to physical discomfort

August 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KANNUR

Indian Union Muslim League leader and MLA M.K. Muneer has been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur following breathlessness and physical discomfort.

Mr. Muneer was in Kannur to inaugurate the Muslim Coordination District Committee at chamber hall on Monday. However, he did not participate in the event.

According to hospital authorities, he underwent a cardiological evaluation in the morning. His condition is stable and the doctors have advised him to take rest.

Mr. Muneer complained of discomfort while at his wife’s house in Kannur. Earlier this year, Mr. Muneer had collapsed while addressing protesters near the Secretariat premises in the capital.