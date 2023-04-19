MLA leads protest march, satyagraha at Parambikulam

April 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

K. Babu, MLA of Nenmara, led a protest march to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve Deputy Director’s Office at Parambikulam in the district on Wednesday, opposing the move to shift Idukki’s wild elephant Arikkomban to Parambikulam.

Dozens of people took part in the protest staged under the banner of the People’s Agitation Council. The protestors staged a satyagraha at Parambikulam and threatened to intensify the agitation if the authorities did not revoke their plan to translocate Arikkomban to Parambikulam.

Gramapanchayat, block panchayat, and district panchayat representatives joined Mr. Babu in the agitation. Representatives of several organisations and unions too joined the march.

CPI(M) area secretary K. Preman inaugurated the protest. CPI Parliamentary committee secretary M.R. Narayanan presided over the function. Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union district secretary R. Chinnakuttan, BJP leader M. Surendran, Janta Dal (S) leader Mahalingam, Kerala Congress (S) representative Ramadas, Kerala Congress (M) representative Joy Kakkanadan, CPI(M) Anamala area committee secretary Paramasivan, and several other local leaders spoke.

.

Human chain

The people at Nelliyampathy will form a human chain on Monday evening in protest against the move to shift Arikkomban to Parambikulam.

A meeting of the People’s Agitation Council on Wednesday decided to hold the human chain demanding protection for human lives against the animal attack.

Hundreds of people will join the human chain to be formed from Nooradi Bridge to Padagiri at 5 p.m. on Monday. The human chain will be followed by a public meeting.

Nelliyamapathy gramapanchayat president Prince Joseph will lead the protest against the move to bring Arikkomban to Parambikulam. He said they would intensify the agitation if the government did not change its plan.