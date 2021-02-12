MLA hits out against LDF, questions delay in arrest in Fashion Gold Investor scam

M.C. Kamaruddin coming out of Kannur Central Jail.

KASARAGOD

12 February 2021 13:57 IST

The police can catch Pookoya Thangal if they want. Is the Pinarayi Vijayan’s police so weak? Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin asked.

Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin hitting out against the LDF government questioned the police delay in arresting Pookoya Thangal, another main accused in the Fashion Gold Investment scam and the managing director of the company.

Speaking to reporter, a day after his release from the jail, where he stayed for 93 days, he said was it a big problem for the police in Kerala to find an accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

The police can catch Pookoya Thangal if they want. Is the Pinarayi Vijayan’s police so weak? He asked.

The government has appointed a special investigation team to probe the case. However, with Kamaruddin’s arrest, the investigation came to a standstill. He alleged that the aim of the government was only to trap him.

Mr. Kamaruddin who was in the Kannur Central jail in the case was granted bail by the Hosdurg First Class Judicial Magistrate Court (One) in all 148 cases. According to the bail conditions, he is not allowed to enter the premises of the police station where cases are pending. However, the court allowed the exemption to enter the Manjeswaram constituency he represents.

Following the mounting cases against him, he was removed from the post of district president of the Muslim League and the district chairman of the UDF. At the same time, the argument that Kamaruddin should be portrayed as a martyr is strong in the Indian Union Muslim League.

He was arrested on November 7 by the Special Investigation Team, on charges that he cheated and failed to return the gold and cash deposited in Fashion Gold that was received under an agreement that a fixed amount of dividends would be paid each month for the money invested.