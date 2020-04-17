MLA goes back to teaching, this time online

Like his fellow legislators, T.V. Ibrahim, MLA of Kondotty, too has been busy with various welfare activities during the COVID-19 lockdown. In addition, he has returned to his teaching profession.

Mr. Ibrahim recently gave an online tutorial for thousands of students whose exams had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) district unit provided the online classroom platform called ‘Stay at home, study at home’. Mr. Ibrahim took political science classes for higher secondary students, invoking his political experience as a young leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The MLA found that his session was well-received, with many students coming up with positive comments about his style of teaching.

Teacher on leave

A teacher on leave from EMEA Higher Secondary School, Mr. Ibrahim won many a heart through his motivational style of delivery. “I am very happy the MLA launched online classes during the lockdown. He could inspire my child who had lost touch with books during this lockdown,” said K.A. Abdul Jaleel, a parent from Pulikkal. Mr. Ibrahim gave his telephone number to the students so that they could call him any time to clear doubts. “You are free to call me any time. Please do not hesitate,” he told them.

Three lakh students

Other teachers are handling subjects like mathematics, botany, zoology, computer science, business studies, psychology, history and statistics. “Three lakh students viewed our online study programme on the first day. Like students, we too are very happy,” said K.M. Ismail, programme coordinator.

Classes are held daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The organisers have set up a help desk as well to provide special aid for students. “We are managing this online programme by sticking to the lockdown guidelines imposed by the authorities,” said Mr. Ismail.