MLA for system to tackle rain-related calamities

Mullakara Ratnakaran, MLA, has recommended for a permanent system to tackle rain-related calamities since rain has become very erratic due to climate change.

Pointing out the need to address the situation and the necessity for such a system in place, he made the suggestion at a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held here on Saturday.

In the meeting chaired by District Collector B.Abdul Nasar, he called for immediate measures to complete the construction work of roads in Chadayamangalam, the constituency he represents.

“The procedures for the construction of mini civil station should be expedited and steps should be taken to solve the problems related to drinking water supply,” he said.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, demanded that special consideration be given to the revival of rural roads.

Collect data

“The data of damaged and dilapidated houses posing a threat to the life of residents should be collected. New roads should be constructed in the place of those washed away in heavy rain. Drinking water projects should be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The never-ending traffic block at Karunagapally was brought to the attention of the DDC by R.Ramachandran, MLA.

“The police should take measures to regulate traffic at Karunagapally town as it cannot be handled by home guards alone. The Harbour Engineering Department should do something to address the environmental issues caused by dumping of stale fish at the Kayamkulam harbour. Precautions should be taken to address the incidents of sea surge also,” he said.

Officials instructed

The District Collector instructed the officials concerned to rectify all the issues raised at the DDC in a time-bound manner along with submitting regular review reports.

Capex chairman P.R.Vasanthan representing A.M.Ariff, MP, and Abraham Samuel representing Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, also attended the meeting.