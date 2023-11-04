ADVERTISEMENT

MLA flays hike in power tariff

November 04, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Uma Thomas, MLA, inaugurating a rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom on Friday in protest against the raised power tariff.

The hiked power charge in Kerala will make life further miserable for people who were at the receiving end due to the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, Uma Thomas, MLA, said on Friday. She was inaugurating a protest rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom.

The tariff hike comes soon after hosting the big-budget Keraleeyam celebrations. Such extravagance should be avoided at all cost, she said.

Champakkara bridge

Earlier in the day, Ms. Thomas inaugurated a hunger strike that was organised by Congress workers in Division 51, demanding speedy measures to dismantle remnants of the old Champakkara bridge that are hampering the safe and smooth flow of vehicles and also the movement of barges through the backwaters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US