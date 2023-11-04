HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA flays hike in power tariff

November 04, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Uma Thomas, MLA, inaugurating a rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom on Friday in protest against the raised power tariff.

Uma Thomas, MLA, inaugurating a rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom on Friday in protest against the raised power tariff.

The hiked power charge in Kerala will make life further miserable for people who were at the receiving end due to the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, Uma Thomas, MLA, said on Friday. She was inaugurating a protest rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom.

The tariff hike comes soon after hosting the big-budget Keraleeyam celebrations. Such extravagance should be avoided at all cost, she said.

Champakkara bridge

Earlier in the day, Ms. Thomas inaugurated a hunger strike that was organised by Congress workers in Division 51, demanding speedy measures to dismantle remnants of the old Champakkara bridge that are hampering the safe and smooth flow of vehicles and also the movement of barges through the backwaters.

Hibi Eden, MP, spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.