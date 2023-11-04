MLA flays hike in power tariff

November 04, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The hiked power charge in Kerala will make life further miserable for people who were at the receiving end due to the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, Uma Thomas, MLA, said on Friday. She was inaugurating a protest rally taken out by the District Congress Committee to the office of the KSEB Executive Engineer at Palarivattom.

The tariff hike comes soon after hosting the big-budget Keraleeyam celebrations. Such extravagance should be avoided at all cost, she said.

Champakkara bridge

Earlier in the day, Ms. Thomas inaugurated a hunger strike that was organised by Congress workers in Division 51, demanding speedy measures to dismantle remnants of the old Champakkara bridge that are hampering the safe and smooth flow of vehicles and also the movement of barges through the backwaters.

Hibi Eden, MP, spoke.