MLA engages in spat with Mullappally

Congress legislator Anil Akkara has found himself engaged in a spat with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran over the issue of purchasing a car for party Parliament member Remya Haridas through contributions from party workers.

The issue hit the headlines when Mr. Ramachandran expressed his reservations about the manner in which a section of Youth Congress workers were mobilising funds through contributions.

Mr. Akkara was one of the few younger Congress leaders who extended support to the Youth Congress workers of Alathur for mobilising funds to purchase a car for their newly elected MP who had broken into a traditional Marxist bastion.

Facebook post

Mr. Ramachandran’s Facebook post on Monday appeared to have prompted Mr. Akkara to hit out by pointing out to the vacancy to the post of the Thrissur District Congress Committee president. He said it was the responsibility of the KPCC president to ensure that there was a DCC president in office. Mr. Ramachandran was not available for comments, but sources close to him expressed surprise at the manner in which his statements were being interpreted.