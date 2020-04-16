MLA demands action against medical college authorities

Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu has demanded action against the authorities of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for allegedly refusing to treat a 12-year-old patient from Kasaragod who is suffering from brain disease.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said it was unfortunate that the child suffering from idiopathic intracranial hypertension was refused treatment on reaching the medical college hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Nellikkunnu said the child had been getting treatment at the Government Medical College at Pariyaram and was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College after her condition deteriorated. However, on reaching the hospital, the authorities allegedly refused to treat her, citing that they were not admitting patients from Kasaragod.

The child was forced to return and she was then taken to a hospital in Karnataka, where she is currently undergoing treatment.