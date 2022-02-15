MLA concerned about plight of Ambedkar Stadium

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The long-overdue rehabilitation of P and T Colony residents and the delay in developing Ambedhkar Stadium located near KSRTC bus stand figured in the discussions held on Tuesday between Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod and the new Chairman of GCDA K. Chandran Pillai.

Mr. Vinod expressed shock over what he termed as the agency to which GCDA paid money to renovate the stadium not executing its responsibility. He also expressed the willingness to build a road to Kammatipadam using MLA funds. This road would benefit residents and also provide road access to shops in the area which had to be closed down, he said.