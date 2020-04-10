MLA comes to elderly’s rescue

Timely intervention of local MLA Chittayam Gopakumar has helped an elderly woman, Karthyayani Amma, at Parakode near Adoor, to get her life-saving drug for chronic lung ailment.

Karthyayani Amma has been a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patient for the past several years and her medicine stock has been fast reducing day by day owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25.

She has been staying with her son, a labourer, and the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown has rendered him jobless, plunging the family into a near-penury situation.

It was the old woman’s daughter, Prabha, staying at Chittar who had taken up the matter with the Adoor MLA, with the help of the Chittar panchayat member Shylaja Beevi.

Intervention

The MLA soon directed an ASHA worker to enquire into the matter and she, in turn, visited the elderly woman and reported the matter on Friday itself. The MLA himself called on the old woman to deliver the medicine in the next one hour, extending instant relief to her.

The MLA’s visit also helped her receive her pending welfare pension to the tune of ₹10,900.