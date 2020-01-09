MLA-Collector standoff heading for a showdown

The standoff between P.V. Anvar, MLA, of Nilambur, and District Collector Jafar Malik over rehabilitation of the flood victims appeared heading for a showdown with the former sending a lawyer’s notice and threatening to file a civil and criminal case against the Collector.

Mr. Anvar on Thursday filed a vigilance complaint against the Collector, accusing him of procuring land for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people near Munderi at a higher price.

Mr. Anvar also alleged that the Collector had acted unilaterally without discussing either with him or with other Revenue officials.

Collector’s stance

However, the Collector stood firm on his allegations against Mr. Anvar, saying that he was upset because the district administration had not procured the land the MLA wanted to buy. According to Mr. Malik, the MLA had asked the officials to procure the land of his choice for rehabilitating flood victims, but the administration did not budge.

The Collector also alleged that Mr. Anvar had plotted to get cash for the land which had been given free of cost for the rehabilitation of flood victims. Several organisations, meanwhile, rallied behind the Collector in the tug-of-war with the MLA. The Social Democratic Party of India here demanded that a comprehensive investigation be initiated against Mr. Anvar in the light of the allegations raised by the Collector.

The SDPI said that the Collector’s allegations were serious, and that the MLA should step down from his post until the allegations are proven wrong. The CPI too found fault with Mr. Anvar, and demanded that the allegations against him be looked into.