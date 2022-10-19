MKK Nayar Prize for Kathakali exponent Kalamandalam Gopi

Kalamandalam Gopi, Kathakali artiste and Padma Shri award-winner, has been selected for FACT MKK Nayar prize for Kathakali, said a communication from FACT in Kochi on Wednesday. Those who have made considerable contributions to art, literature, culture and management are considered for the prize, the communication said. The prize comprises ₹25,000 in cash and citation on a plaque designed by artist C. N. Karunakaran. The prize will be given away on October 28 at the 56th anniversary celebrations of FACT Lalithakala Kendra at the MKK Nayar Hall in Kochi. Kishor Rungta, FACT managing director and Lalithakala Kendra president, will present the prize.Fourteen persons who have made substantial contributions to the fields of culture, art and management have been selected for the prize in the past.