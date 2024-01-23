ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Stalin invited to join Kerala’s protest against Centre in Delhi

January 23, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been officially invited to join the protest to be staged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and other elected representatives in New Delhi on February 8 to highlight the Centre’s financial embargo on States. Law Minister P.Rajeeve called on Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Monday and handed over an invite from Mr. Vijayan. An official pressnote here said Mr. Stalin had supported the need to protest the financial restrictions imposed by the Centre. Mr. Rajeeve also apprised Mr.Stalin of the petition filed by the Kerala Government against the Centre on the issue.

