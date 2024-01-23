GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.K. Stalin invited to join Kerala’s protest against Centre in Delhi

January 23, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been officially invited to join the protest to be staged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and other elected representatives in New Delhi on February 8 to highlight the Centre’s financial embargo on States. Law Minister P.Rajeeve called on Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Monday and handed over an invite from Mr. Vijayan. An official pressnote here said Mr. Stalin had supported the need to protest the financial restrictions imposed by the Centre. Mr. Rajeeve also apprised Mr.Stalin of the petition filed by the Kerala Government against the Centre on the issue.

Related Topics

Kerala / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.