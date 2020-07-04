M.K. Sanu seek probe into SNDP Yogam’s functioning

KOCHI

04 July 2020 20:08 IST

Demand made in the backdrop of the suicide of Maheshan, an SNDP worker

Representatives of the Sree Narayana institutions have urged the State government to order an independent probe into the functioning of SNDP Yogam and incidents that led to the suicide of K.K. Maheshan, coordinator of SNDP micro-finance wing and secretary of Kanichikulangara SNDP union.

The representatives of the institutions made the demand at a meeting that was held here on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting at SN Seva Sangam, literary critic M.K. Sanu expressed deep angst at the functioning of the SNDP Yogam.

“Never in history has the Yogam functioning been so autocratic and devoid of transparency. Key office-bearers, led by its secretary Vellapally Natesan, are flouting, with impunity, all dharmic norms that Sree Narayana Guru stood for. The two notes left behind by Maheshan who committed suicide is a clear pointer to the ills that plague the organisation.”

The notes spoke of, among other things, grave financial irregularities, and sale of illicit and contaminated liquor through outlets including shops registered under benami names, he said, adding he visited the deceased person’s family and assured help to deliver them justice.

“Saturday’s meeting was convened since I was flooded with calls from across Kerala in the wake of the suicide of the functionary. The callers expressed deep concern over the Yogam's functioning. Participants at the meeting deliberated on the points mentioned in the two notes left behind by Maheshan and arm twisting by office-bearers of the Yogam. They expressed shock at the State government's apathetic attitude to commission an independent probe,” Mr Sanu said.

The resolution passed demanded that the Yogam functioning be entrusted to an administrator appointed by the government. Mr Sanu pointed out that Sree Narayana Guru’s life was available for discourse with people from different walks of life, including his critics. Numerous others, including poet Kumaranasan, Dr. Palpu and Sahodaran Aiyyapan too helmed the Yogam with integrity. “All this is in stark contrast with its current functioning and embezzlement of funds,” he said.