M.K. Sanoo an inspiration for a generation, says judge

Updated - October 27, 2024 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Devan Ramachandran releases a book authored by Mr. Sanoo, along with another book by Thomas Mathew on M.K. Sanoo.

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Devan Ramachandran with veteran critic M.K. Sanoo at the latter’s 98th birthday celebrations at Chavara Cultural Centre in Kochi on October 27. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran said on Sunday (October 27) that writer and critic M.K. Sanoo has been an inspiration for a generation.

Delivering a keynote address at a celebration organised by Chavara Cultural Centre on his 98th birthday, the judge said that Mr. Sanoo’s works continue to be widely read, making him a role model for many. In a generation where children need to be taught to respect their teachers, Mr. Sanoo had earned the respect of all, he added.

Chairman of Chavara Cultural Centre Rev. Martin Mallath presided and draped Mr. Sanoo with a Ponnada. Justice Devan Ramachandran also released a book authored by Mr. Sanoo, along with another book by Thomas Mathew on M.K. Sanoo.

