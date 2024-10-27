GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.K. Sanoo an inspiration for a generation, says judge

Justice Devan Ramachandran releases a book authored by Mr. Sanoo, along with another book by Thomas Mathew on M.K. Sanoo.

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The 98th Birth Day celebrations of M. K. Sanoo at the Chavara Cultural Centre on Sunday. Judge Devan Ramachandran with M. K. Sanoo at the celebrations.

The 98th Birth Day celebrations of M. K. Sanoo at the Chavara Cultural Centre on Sunday. Judge Devan Ramachandran with M. K. Sanoo at the celebrations. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran said on Sunday (October 27) that writer and critic M.K. Sanoo has been an inspiration for a generation.

Delivering a keynote address at a celebration organised by Chavara Cultural Centre on his 98th birthday, the judge said that Mr. Sanoo’s works continue to be widely read, making him a role model for many. In a generation where children need to be taught to respect their teachers, Mr. Sanoo had earned the respect of all, he added.

Chairman of Chavara Cultural Centre Rev. Martin Mallath presided and draped Mr. Sanoo with a Ponnada. Justice Devan Ramachandran also released a book authored by Mr. Sanoo, along with another book by Thomas Mathew on M.K. Sanoo.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Kochi / Kerala / Malayalam literature

