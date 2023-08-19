M.K. Sakeer is Kerala Waqf board chairperson

August 19, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M.K. Sakeer, former chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission, has been elected 15th chairperson of the Kerala Waqf Board. Mr. Sakeer was elected at a meeting of the board in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. All 10 members of the board unanimously elected Mr. Sakeer, said Minister for Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman said. Mr. Sakeer succeeds CPI(M) leader T.K. Hamsa who had stepped down citing health reasons.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Sakeer said steps were needed to register establishments that were as yet unregistered with the board. Some of these were self-proclaimed trusts and some charitable societies. Though some property was endowed, it was still being run under family trusts as private property. This was an offence. Attempts would be made to register and preserve these properties in association with the Registration department. Lost Waqf property would be reclaimed legally, he said.

Mr. Sakeer said a priority mechanism was needed to dispose of complaints. The board chairman or members would not take sides in disputes and instead act as quasi-judicial judges to hear complaints and dispose them. Mechanisms such as adalats would be held to hear complaints