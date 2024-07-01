GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.K. Raghavan seeks Aviation Minister’s intervention to resume cancelled flights from Calicut airport

Published - July 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has sought the intervention of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to improve facilities at the Calicut international airport to enable the operation of more international services with wide-bodied aircraft.

During an interaction with the Union Minister, Mr. Raghavan also requested holding a review meeting at the earliest to assess the existing situation and extend the required support.

Drawing the attention of Mr. Naidu to the recent cancellation of six flight services, including four international flights, from the airport, Mr. Raghavan said there should be efforts to resume the services at the earliest. He said in a communication on Monday that the Union government had made an assurance to consider the same.

