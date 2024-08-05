GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.K. Raghavan raises AIIMS demand again in Lok Sabha

Published - August 05, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that steps be fast-tracked to set up an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala.

He raised the demand as per Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, a release said on August 5 (Monday). The members are allowed to raise matters, which are not Points of Order or which have not been raised during the session under any other Rule. Mr. Raghavan said the State government had identified land at Kinalur in Kozhikode district for AIIMS and its acquisition was in the final stages. The institute would help the health sector in Malabar, which did not have enough tertiary care healthcare facilities, he added.

Kerala / Kozhikode

