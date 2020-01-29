Miyawaki forests to be developed across State

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has embarked on developing urban micro-forests in the State by adopting the Miyawaki afforestation technique to enhance tree cover within limited spaces.

The government-constituted strategic think-tank has identified 10 plots of 20 cents each spread across the State to adopt the popular farming method, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. The project is being undertaken in association with Nature’s Green Guardian Foundation (NGGF) in urban and coastal areas, some of which faced the threat of coastal erosion.

Initial phase

In its initial phase, the Miyawaki afforestation project will be implemented in the Chala Government High School, Thiruvananthapuram; Asramam Maidan, Kollam; sites of the Muziris Heritage Project in Alappuzha and Thrissur; Cochin University of Science and Technology; Ponnani in Malappuram; Walayar Forest Training Institute, Palakkad; Butt Road, Kozhikode; Bekal Resorts Development Corporation Ltd., Kasaragod; and a plot in Kannur.

According to Shakeela K.T., senior programme executive, K-DISC, a multi-stakeholder technical committee, led by Chief Conservator of Forests, Eco Development and Tribal Welfare, Padma Mahanti, has charted a full-fledged plan for the project implementation. The monitoring, evaluation and documentation of various parameters, including soil and air quality, and soil fertility, will be undertaken by NGGF, the designated technical partner for the programme.

The plants will be nurtured for three years by when they are expected to grow over 30 ft. It is expected that a dense forest equivalent to 100-150 years of growth can be achieved through the rapid afforestation project in nearly 10 years.

The Statewide project will have a soft launch at the Chala school here on Wednesday. The programme will coincide with the 92nd birthday of Dr. Miyawaki.

With the aim of ensuring the participation of students, students police cadets in the school will be entrusted with the maintenance of the forest.