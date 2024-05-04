Miyawaki forest to come up on Collectorate campus

May 04, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Saplings were planted at the District Collectorate on Saturday as part of a rapid and intensive afforestation initiative.

District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the Miyawaki afforestation along the approach road to the Collectorate as part of beautification under the Smart City project.

The aim of the initiative is to increase the city’s biodiversity and restore the lost greenery through the Japanese afforestation technique Miyawaki.

The rapid and intensive afforestation initiative of the Nature’s Green Guardian Foundation is suited to the State’s climate and biodiversity. It is being implemented under the supervision of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra.

Nearly 1,200 trees and other flora seen in the State’s natural forests are being planted as part of the initiative. Fruit trees and flowering trees are also included. The idea is to create a forest that is around 100 years old in a rapid span of 25 years.

Additional District Magistrate Premji C., Subcollector Aswathy Srinivas, Assistant Collector Akhil V. Menon also planted saplings.

