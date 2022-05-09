Mixed response to row over Savarkar image on pooram umbrella

Paramekkavu Devaswom withdrew umbrella following protests

Even as Paramekkavu Devaswom withdrew the controversial umbrella with the image of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar from the exhibition of Thrissur pooram accoutrements following protests, it has sparked a heated debate.

When many people feel that it was an unnecessary gesture to spoil the spirit of Thrissur Pooram that attracts global attention beyond religious boundaries, a few organisations, including the BJP and the RSS, argued that it is the temple's prerogative to decide what should go into the designs of umbrellas.

Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the two main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram, on Sunday exhibited an ornate umbrella with the images of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar along with freedom fighters and leaders of renaissance movement including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandrabose and Swami Vivekanandan. It was cine actor Suresh Gopi, who inaugurated the Chamayam exhibition.

The umbrella was withdrawn after protest from various quarters including political parties such as the Congress and the CPI(M). Organisations like Youth Congress, DYFI, AISF and Purogamana kala Sahitya Sangam too came out in protest against the umbrella. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K. Rajan too reportedly conveyed dissatisfaction to the Paramekkavu Devaswom.

Responding to the controversy, Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary Rajesh Menon said the Devaswom didn't want to politicise the issue or to create any controversy over the pooram. However, Paramekkavu devaswom sources insisted that Savarkar was in the list of freedom fighters released by the Union government as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It is not still clear whether the Paramekkavu Devaswom will use the umbrella for the Kudamattam ceremony on Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, K. Aravindakshan, Gandhian, writer and social critic said the incident was very unfortunate and will only promote religious division in society.

“It is a reflection of eroding secular values in society. Thrissur Pooram used to be secular in nature. Unfortunately religious and communal colours have been creeping into the festival for a few years . The current controversy will only make it worse. It was an unnecessary move to spoil the spirit of the pooram. It will give the wrong message. Such attempts are becoming more frequent,” he noted.

Unfortunately, all political parties are promoting these attempts for their political advantage, he added.

Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal in her Facebook post said that the pooram organisers were trying to force the Sangh Parivar agenda into the Pooram.

Criticising the LDF government, she said it's a shame that the Sangh Parivar agenda has been implemented in the State ruled by the LDF.

Meanwhile the BJP, which came out in support of the Paramekkavu Devaswom, said the protesters were unnecessarily interfering into temple matters.

‘It should be the temple and devotees, who decide what design and images should be used in the umbrellas. The Devaswom should not surrender to the pressure from people, who try to take political mileage from the issue,” said BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar.