Mixed response to price hike for paddy

The Centre’s decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy crop has evoked mixed response among the farmers. The proposed hike for paddy is ₹53 per quintal.

While some farmers welcomed an increase in MSP, others termed it a meagre hike given the soaring production cost.

“It is a marginal rise. For farmers, it is not going to do much of a difference. Each passing season, the cost of production is spiralling,” says Renil Kumar K.K., secretary, Vavakkad North padashekharam in Kuttanad.

Last year, the government raised the MSP by ₹65 per quintal for the 2019-20 crop season. The hike of ₹53 for 2020-21 will see the MSP of paddy (common) going up to ₹1,868 and that of paddy (grade A) to ₹1,888.

Delay

Vinod Kumar, a farmer, says the MSP is a welcome move, but the government should initiate measures to provide the procurement price in a time-bound manner. “There is an inordinate delay in releasing the procurement price. Even as the puncha season is almost complete, we are yet to get the amount. Delay in getting the price is resulting in loan defaults,” he says.

The farmers have demanded the State government to play a more proactive role in the procurement process by avoiding agents and middlemen.

