Mixed response to hartal in Thrissur

The hartal called by a group of parties, including SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), received mixed response in the district on Tuesday.
Though many shops and business establishments functioned in the city, the hartal was near total in many rural areas. Almost 90% of the private buses kept off the road.
Transport
Private cars, taxis and autorickshaws plied the roads. KSRTC buses also conducted services. Government offices functioned as usual. Students had a tough time to attend the examinations.
Though buses of schools and colleges conducted trips, students who used to depend on private buses failed to reach on time. No untoward incidents were reported from the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.