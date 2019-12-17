Mixed response to hartal in Thrissur

The hartal called by a group of parties, including SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), received mixed response in the district on Tuesday.

Though many shops and business establishments functioned in the city, the hartal was near total in many rural areas. Almost 90% of the private buses kept off the road.

Transport

Private cars, taxis and autorickshaws plied the roads. KSRTC buses also conducted services. Government offices functioned as usual. Students had a tough time to attend the examinations.

Though buses of schools and colleges conducted trips, students who used to depend on private buses failed to reach on time. No untoward incidents were reported from the district.