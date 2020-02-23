Mixed response to change in college timings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 February 2020 21:10 IST

Govt. has declared its intention to change class hours in colleges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A proposal mooted by the State government to rejig the teaching hours in higher education institutions has evoked a cautious response.

While the teaching community has raised doubts about the feasibility of the idea, the students have flagged the deficiencies that existed in the sector even while accepting that the move could open world of opportunities for them.

The government recently voiced its intention to adjust class hours in colleges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in place of the current practice of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While citing the possible advantages of the move, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel had pointed out that the reform could enable students to engage in part-time jobs or internships so as to earn while studying. Besides, the change would provide ample time for extra-curricular and research activities. It could also usher in other benefits, including reduce traffic congestions during peak hours.

However, the proposal has not gone down well with the teaching community, particularly the pro-Left organisations, which cited several hurdles. Though well-intentioned, the move could create a major disruption for large sections, they said.

Flatly opposing the move, All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association general secretary P.N. Harikumar said the change in timings was not feasible in the State, considering the inadequacies that existed in allied facilities.

“We have several students who travel long distances from the high ranges and remote areas to reach their colleges. For instance, the Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta has numerous day scholars who travel from far-off places at Thannithode, Thekkuthode and Seethathode. Similar is the situation that existed for colleges at Mananthavady, Attappady and Kattappana, With very few bus services commencing before 7 a.m., it would be extremely difficult for students to reach classes on time.” he said.

While echoing the view, Association of Kerala Government College Teachers general secretary N. Manoj highlighted the inconvenience that could be faced by teachers who would be forced to reorient their activities in accordance to the modified work timings.

Proposing an alternative, Dr. Harikumar called for trialling the reform in the study departments of universities, considering most postgraduate students and research scholars resided in hostels.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has termed the idea a progressive reform and extended full support to the proposal. The opportunity to intern in institutions or companies would equip students to enhance their employability, SFI State secretary Sachin Dev said.

Kerala Students Union (KSU) State president K.M. Abhijith, however, adopted a guarded view by pointing out that the proposed move offered both advantages and disadvantages. Pointing out that the organisation was yet to form an opinion, he said the suggestions of students would be generated to explore its feasibility.