Mixed response in Idukki to govt. decision to amend land rules

January 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - IDUKKI

There was mixed response in Idukki to the government decision on Tuesday to amend land rules.

While the High Range Samrakshana Samiti (HRSS) welcomed the move, the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), which consists of traders associations, 22 farmers’ groups and religious and community organisations, aired its dissatisfaction.

HRSS general convener Fr. Sebastian Kochupurakal said the movement welcomed the initiatives to solve land issues in Idukki. “The amendment to the 1964 land rule was a long-pending demand of the people here. Our demand is that the government implement the amendment without intervention from the Forest department,” he said.

“The land assignment rule amendment is an eyewash to divert protests against the State government,” Dean Kuriakose, MP, said.

ILFM general convener Rassak Chooravelil said government decision would complicate land-related issues in Idukki. “The high-level meeting has proposed heavy fine to regularise constructions above 1,500 sq ft. We suspect that the government has no clarity about land issues in Idukki,” he said.

“Many title deeds were distributed in Udumbanchola, including taluks, under the 1993 rule and the meeting has not discussed the issue. Therefore, the ILFM will continue its protests,” he said.

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church also expressed its dissatisfaction. Fr Jins Karakkat, chairman of the media commission of the diocese, said withdrawing the construction ban and amendment to land rule were the main demands. “There was no clarity on these issues at the meeting,” he said.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said the decision to regularise constructions over 1,500 sq ft was an attempt to regularise illegal constructions, including resorts, in Munnar and ecologically fragile areas. “The decision will create Joshimath-like ecological disaster in Munnar, including hill stations,” he said.

The UDF will take out a ten-day march in Idukki to highlight land and buffer zone issues in the district. The march led by Mr. Kuriakose will commence from Kumily on January 13 and conclude at Adimaly.

Former Electricity Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M. Mani welcomed the government move. “The complicated land issues in the district will get a proper solution soon,” he said.