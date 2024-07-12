GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mixed response as Kalamandalam serves non-veg food to students 

Chicken biriyani prepared at Viyyur Central Jail kitchen was served following popular demand from students. Started in 1930, Kerala Kalamandalam, a residential institution providing training in Gurukulam style on performing arts, used to serve only vegetarian and dairy-based food to its students

Published - July 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Breaking the tradition, the Kerala Kalamandalam, an institution meant for preserving traditional performing arts, served non-vegetarian food in its canteen on Wednesday.

According to Kalamandalam sources, chicken biriyani prepared at the Viyyur Central Jail kitchen was served following popular demand from students.

Started in 1930, the Kerala Kalamandalam, a residential institution providing training in Gurukulam style on performing arts, including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, Oottan Thullal etc., used to serve only vegetarian and dairy-based food to its students.

A mess committee, comprising representatives of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, decided to serve non-vegetarian food on demand by the students. Non-vegetarian food will be served once or twice in a month, according to the sources. The food is served free of cost.

According to students union chairman Anooj Mahendran, chicken biriyani is just a beginning and they are expecting more changes in the menu. Including non-vegetarian food in the menu was a long-pending demand of students, he says.

A deemed-to-be-university founded by Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon, the institution offers UG, PG, PhD, secondary, and higher secondary programmes.

However, there are some differences of opinion from some of the faculty members against serving non-vegetarian food in the institution. They expressed concern that non-vegetarian food will cause health issues for students, who undergo some therapies such as oil massage as part of training.

