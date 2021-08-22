Mixed reactions to teaching technical courses in Malayalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 August 2021

Experts feel it could break language barriers and boost inclusivity in higher education

The idea of adopting Malayalam as the medium of instruction for technical courses has gained traction among certain sections. But, transitioning technical education to the vernacular language is fraught with complex challenges.

Nevertheless, the academic community felt the proposed reform could break language barriers and boost inclusivity in higher education.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal opined it was high time that Malayalam, which has been historically used as a conversational and creative language, evolved into a universally accepted technological expression.

“Any language must be capable of conveying any advanced knowledge. The Japanese and the Koreans have had the intellectual focus to adopt their languages for advanced studies in fields including nanotechnology. Transliterations were later produced for wider reference. Unfortunately, we have never updated our mother tongue with technological advancements. This has prevented many creative students in our rural areas from becoming part of the global technical language stream,” he said.

Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath also felt a vernacular focus might prove to be essential in the long run, despite its requirement of a challenging transition.

Citing the example of China’s economic growth with strong focus on IT development in its vernacular, Dr. Gopinath lamented the failure to evolve an operating system in Hindi or any other Indian languages.

He added the adoption of Malayalam in higher education might appear pointless from an export-oriented perspective, considering the State’s IT parks derived much of its business from foreign projects. However, Kerala will require local solutions for its economy to grow.

“This could work in the favour of large sections of the student community who often ineffectively communicated in English after processing their thoughts in their mother tongue. Moreover, a line of thought that a transition to a vernacular language might render students or education system as inferior does not have scientific backing,” he pointed out.

While backing the view that adopting English as the medium of instruction has impeded several students in gaining new knowledge, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. said a shift to Malayalam would require fundamental changes right from the higher secondary school level.

Besides, an abrupt shift might not auger well for students who could face difficulties later on while pursuing further studies or jobs elsewhere. Training students in the regional vernacular might even limit their opportunities, she feared.

Both the Vice Chancellors proposed adopting a bilingual method for pedagogy or providing a choice to students to choose their medium of instruction.