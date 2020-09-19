Mix-up of tribeswoman’s body sparks protest in Palakkad

District Hospital hands over body to kin of COVID-19 victim

The body of an Attappady tribeswoman brought for postmortem to the district hospital here was mistakenly handed over to the relatives of another woman who had died of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 victim’s relatives cremated the body.

The mix-up of the bodies took place because of an apparent negligence by the hospital authorities. The incident sparked protests from the tribespeople of Attappady and human rights supporters. Rights activist Raymond Antony, who intervened for the Adivasis, demanded stern action against those responsible for the “ghastly mixup”.

The body of Valli, 22, wife of Baiju from Dhonikundu tribal hamlet at Marappalam in Attappady, was brought to the district hospital on Thursday evening for postmortem after she was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

When Valli’s family and relatives reached the hospital on Friday to collect the body, they were given the body of a 75-year-old woman from Vadakkanthara who had died of COVID-19.

Valli’s family refused to accept the body and raised a banner of protest.

It was found that Valli’s body had been released without postmortem to the COVID-19 victim’s family, who cremated it forthwith as per the pandemic protocol.

‘Threatened by police’

A team of police personnel who reached the hospital threatened the tribespeople who protested against the hospital negligence. Mr. Antony alleged that the police and the hospital authorities tried to hush up the incident.

The Adivasis returned home without the body. Hospital authorities said they would take stern action against those responsible for the mixup.

The Youth Congress took out a march to the hospital in protest. DCC vice president Sumesh Achuthan sought action against health and hospital officials.