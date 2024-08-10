ADVERTISEMENT

Mittayi funds should be utilised effectively: SHRC chief

Updated - August 10, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

No lapses should be committed by officials in utilising funds sanctioned by the government for projects such as Mittayi, State Human Rights Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for children with diabetes here on Saturday. Mittayi was launched by the government to provide comprehensive care to children/adolescents with Type 1 diabetes.

Mr. Thomas said the government implemented projects such as Mittayi to reach actual beneficiaries. Officials had the moral responsibility to utilise the sanctioned funds at the right place and time.

The government alone could not implement such projects in the current circumstances. Projects for public good should be planned with the support of good Samaritans, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s treatment projects for children with Type 1 diabetes were launched in association with Believers’ Church Medical College Hospital and the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation on the occasion. Medical kit distribution, free blood tests in labs near one’s house, and health card registration for other treatment benefits were launched on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US