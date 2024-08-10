Mittayi funds should be utilised effectively: SHRC chief

No lapses should be committed by officials in utilising funds sanctioned by the government for projects such as Mittayi, State Human Rights Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for children with diabetes here on Saturday. Mittayi was launched by the government to provide comprehensive care to children/adolescents with Type 1 diabetes.

Mr. Thomas said the government implemented projects such as Mittayi to reach actual beneficiaries. Officials had the moral responsibility to utilise the sanctioned funds at the right place and time.

The government alone could not implement such projects in the current circumstances. Projects for public good should be planned with the support of good Samaritans, he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s treatment projects for children with Type 1 diabetes were launched in association with Believers’ Church Medical College Hospital and the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation on the occasion. Medical kit distribution, free blood tests in labs near one’s house, and health card registration for other treatment benefits were launched on the occasion.