Mithram to provide skill training to offenders, victims of offences

December 28, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former prisoners, probationers, young offenders, dependents of prisoners, and victims of crimes, are some of the people who will be provided skill training under a new programme of the Social Justice department.

Since a society where offences are fewer is the objective of the State’s probation policy, ‘Mithram’ is intended to prevent recidivism by ensuring skill training to the beneficiaries of the probation system, helping them secure employment, and bringing them into the social mainstream.

Those who have committed offences for various reasons are often not able to secure employment, forcing them to turn to jobs that are deemed unacceptable by society. Then there are people who did not get enough education or skill training and try to earn money through other means, thus contributing to an increase in crimes.

Reforming such offenders through scientific interventions, facilitating their reintegration with family and society and reducing the stigma attached to offenders’ families are all vital in reducing crime.

Also, victims of crimes are often left seriously injured and unable to earn a living. Their rehabilitation and of their families is also required so that they do not end up committing offences.

Mithram categorises all such beneficiaries into four—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled. For the first time ever, efforts are made to identify their aptitude, and provide them training in a course that is suited to their interests and abilities.

In the unskilled category, those doing local handicraft or other work using hands, or other unskilled work will be provided better training in the area they already are familiar with in order to boost their income. They will also be trained to use modern equipment.

In the semi-skilled category, the beneficiaries will be given training in computer course, tailoring, driving, food preservation, furniture manufacture, beautician course, leather work and photography as per their interests.

In the skilled category, beneficiaries who have already received skill training and want to start their own enterprises can be trained in finishing courses. This will be done through institutions that provide training in communication skills, business opportunity market survey, planning, banking-investment, pricing, time management, business capital, and so on.

In the highly skilled category, those who have completed Class 10 or higher, those willing to work in sectors that are in high demand in the job market, or keen on getting placements abroad, will be provided training in a course of their choice for a period of up to a year.

Adolescents who have completed 18 years of age and been released from borstal school or welfare institutions or those above 18 who were found to be children in conflict with law can also be included in the programme.

District Probation Officers are the implementing officers of Mithram, to be implemented through State and Central agencies that provide free training and placement. If need be, beneficiaries can be provided with tool kit/study material and stipend too.