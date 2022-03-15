Mithayi clinics to function in all districts from April

Special clinics provide management of juvenile diabetes

Mithayi clinics, or special clinics for the management of children with Type 1 diabetes or juvenile diabetes, will begin functioning in all 14 districts in Kerala by the second week of April, now that COVID-19 transmission seems to be on the wane, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

She was replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan who pointed out that the restriction of Mithayi clinics to just five government medical colleges was creating hardships for the parents of children with Type 1 diabetes, especially during the pandemic times. He appealed to the government to start satellite centres of Mithayi clinics in all districts soon.

Dr. Bindu said steps have been taken for opening satellite Mithayi clinics in nine more districts. The clinics will thus be opened at the medical college hospitals of Ernakulam and Kannur; Victoria Hospital, Kollam; district hospitals at Kozhencheri (Pathanamthitta), Kalpetta, (Wayanad), Perinthalmanna (Malappuram) and Kanhangad (Kasaragod); taluk hospital at Adimali (Idukki); and Women and Children hospital, Palakkad.

Mithayi is a major initiative of the State for the management of Type 1 diabetes in children, run by the Social Justice department through the Kerala Social Security Mission.

Guidance and drugs

Under the programme, children upto 18 years of age with Type 1 diabetes are guided in managing their disease and lifestyle through diet counselling and drugs. Insulin, insulin pen for drug delivery as well as continuous glucose-monitoring insulin pump are provided by the government free of cost to children under Mithayi.

The programme, which utilises a special software for registration and follow-up treatment, are managing as many as 1,085 children.

Insulin, other drugs and necessary equipment for the clinics have been readied at these hospitals. Dr. Bindu said the Mithayi clinics could not be opened sooner as all the selected hospitals were designated as COVID hospitals during the pandemic.

The funds required for the opening have been deposited in the account of the respective hospital superintendents. The paediatricians in these hospitals have been imparted training in managing the clinics.

Purchase orders for drugs and equipment have been initiated through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Steps are being taken for buying refrigerators for the pharmacy as well, said Dr. Bindu.