Misuse of synthetic food colour: squads in action against erring restaurants

Misuse of synthetic food colour is rampant in some restaurants in Kozhikode district prompting checking squads to take stringent action against the practice. As many as 394 cases have been registered so far in the district during the special drive.

During the flash inspections, it was found that dishes like biriyani, Kuzhimanthi, and fried items were being prepared using harmful synthetic colours. Officials said action was being taken against erring restaurants as part of a campaign, ‘Say no to synthetic food colour’.

Of the 394 cases, 257 were registered after confirming the presence of excess quantities of harmful food colours in various dishes. There were 86 cases in which the colours were detected in food meant for delivery. As many as 180 cases were linked to the proprietors of bakeries.

“Though food colour is allowed in a permitted quantity in bakery products, excess quantity is definitely harmful to health. The taste of the dish has nothing to do with the colour, and its use can be kept to the minimum,” said a Food Safety official.

According to officials, the ongoing campaign and special checking drive will encourage customers to choose colourless food. Bakery owners have already been instructed to spare space in shops to display colourless products, they said.

In the list of bakery products, jaggery was found to have excess quantity of synthetic colours. As many as 80 cases were registered in connection with the sale of such products.