GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misuse of synthetic food colour: squads in action against erring restaurants

‘Say no to synthetic food colour’ campaign is also under way in Kozhikode district to create awareness among the public

Published - June 26, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Misuse of synthetic food colour is rampant in some restaurants in Kozhikode district prompting checking squads to take stringent action against the practice. As many as 394 cases have been registered so far in the district during the special drive.

During the flash inspections, it was found that dishes like biriyani, Kuzhimanthi, and fried items were being prepared using harmful synthetic colours. Officials said action was being taken against erring restaurants as part of a campaign, ‘Say no to synthetic food colour’.

Of the 394 cases, 257 were registered after confirming the presence of excess quantities of harmful food colours in various dishes. There were 86 cases in which the colours were detected in food meant for delivery. As many as 180 cases were linked to the proprietors of bakeries.

“Though food colour is allowed in a permitted quantity in bakery products, excess quantity is definitely harmful to health. The taste of the dish has nothing to do with the colour, and its use can be kept to the minimum,” said a Food Safety official.

According to officials, the ongoing campaign and special checking drive will encourage customers to choose colourless food. Bakery owners have already been instructed to spare space in shops to display colourless products, they said.

In the list of bakery products, jaggery was found to have excess quantity of synthetic colours. As many as 80 cases were registered in connection with the sale of such products.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.